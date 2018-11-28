Skip to Main Content
Woman, 19, killed in Brampton hit and run
New

Woman, 19, killed in Brampton hit and run

A 19-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene, Peel police said Wednesday.

Highway 410 off-ramp at Williams Parkway is closed to traffic as officers investigate

CBC News ·
Police said the 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead in hospital. (CBC)

A 19-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene on Wednesday morning, according to Peel police.

Officers responded to a call about the collision shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Williams Parkway, near Highway 410 in Brampton. 

Paramedics rushed the woman to a downtown Toronto trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver "failed to remain at the scene," police said.

No description of the vehicle was available.

The Highway 410 off-ramp at Williams Parkway is closed to traffic as officers investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|