Woman, 19, killed in Brampton hit and run

A 19-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene on Wednesday morning, according to Peel police.

Officers responded to a call about the collision shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Williams Parkway, near Highway 410 in Brampton.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a downtown Toronto trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver "failed to remain at the scene," police said.

No description of the vehicle was available.

The Highway 410 off-ramp at Williams Parkway is closed to traffic as officers investigate.