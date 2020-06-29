Accused in Brampton crash that killed mother, 3 daughters has history of driving offences

The 20-year-old man accused of causing a devastating crash in Brampton that left a mother and her three children dead has been convicted of driving offences in the past, court documents obtained by CBC Toronto reveal.

Brady Robertson faces four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death for the fatal June 18 collision.

​​​​​Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three daughters Klara, 6, Liliana, 4, and Mila, 1 were killed after Robertson, allegedly speeding in a blue Infiniti Q35 coupe, slammed into their SUV near the corner of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Their Volkswagen SUV then careened into a light pole, which fell onto the family trapped inside. The four victims were remembered at an emotional funeral service last week.

Robertson, who is from Caledon, also faces an additional count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle for a separate incident that occurred just two days before the fatal collision, on the evening June 16.

And court documents show that Robertson is no stranger to provincial driving offences.

In May 2019, he was charged with driving while under suspension, using plates not authorized for a vehicle and failing to surrender his insurance card. He then failed to show up for a court date in January 2020, and was convicted of all three offences.

June 16 incident caught on video

At around 8:30 p.m. on June 16, two days before the deadly crash that killed Ciasullo and her daughters, a blue Infiniti Q35 was involved in what police described as a "minor collision" at the intersection of Dougal and Kennedy roads in Caledon.

A video that circulated widely online captured the incident. In the recording, the car mounts a sidewalk while a pedestrian attempts to open the passenger-side door and pull the driver out. The driver appears to be passed out.

"Turn it off! Turn it off!" bystanders can be heard yelling amid the sound of screeching tires, before the driver suddenly reverses and speeds away.

Community members & police tried to stop the driver. He belongs behind bars for taking 4 innocent lives. This was his driving prior to the accident.

According to Peel police, Ontario Provincial Police later spotted the blue Infiniti "travelling in a dangerous manner eastbound on King Street" in Caledon.

"Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but due to the speed and manner of which he was driving, the decision was made not to pursue the vehicle," Peel police said in a news release last week.

They later confirmed that they believe it was Robertson was behind the wheel, and that he was charged with a single count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

Police watchdog probing fatal crash

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, are probing the circumstances of the fatal crash on June 18.

The unit was called because a Peel police officer had observed Robertson's vehicle travelling eastbound on Countryside Drive shortly before it slammed into Ciasullo's SUV.

SIU spokeswoman Monica Hudon would not say whether a police chase was underway before the crash, or what transpired in the moments leading up to it.