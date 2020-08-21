Accused in crash that killed mom and 3 daughters denied bail

A 20-year-old man charged in connection with a Brampton crash that left a woman and her three young daughters dead has been denied bail.

Brady Robertson, of Caledon, Ont., had his bail application turned down in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Friday.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three daughters — Klara, 6, Lilanna, 3, and Mila, 1 — died after their Volkswagen SUV was struck by a blue Infiniti G35 near Torbram Road and Countryside Drive on the afternoon of June 18.

More to come