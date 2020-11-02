Bradford community holds vigil for teen after body pulled from pond

Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil Sunday night to remember a 15-year-old boy whose body, according to police, was found in a pond in Bradford, Ont., on Friday.

Siem Zerezghi, who was reported missing, left his home in Bradford at 7:45 a.m. on the morning of Oct 24. Security cameras in his neighbourhood captured the last known sightings of him.

South Simcoe Police said on Friday that the Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery unit retrieved the body on Friday evening.

Police have not yet confirmed the body is Zerezghi, but they will be providing an update on the body on Monday.

Items belonging to the teen were found in the area of Eighth Line and Professor Day Drive in Bradford, which is about an hour north of Toronto. The pond the body was found in is nearby.

Siem Zerezghi pictured in a school photo. (GoFundMe)

Teen was 'quiet', working hard in school, says uncle

At Sunday's vigil, held at Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, crowds of people wearing masks and holding candles came to pay tribute to the boy.

Some in the crowd hugged and sobbed as others quietly gathered near Zerezghi's family who attended the vigil. Police, along with Bradford Mayor Rob Keffer and city council members, also lead the gathering.

Getu Tsgai, who told reporters at the vigil that he is Zerezghi's uncle, attended with other family members who broke down in tears as he spoke.

"We have been very devastated, as everybody is. Nobody expected this," he said.

Getu Tsgai told reporters at the vigil that he is 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi's uncle. He said the teen was a quiet boy who was happy to be doing well at school lately. ( Michael Charles Cole/ CBC News)

"On behalf of Siem's family, we thank you so much. This is unbelievable Bradford, thank you so much for your generosity and compassion," he said, adding that the community has been incredibly supportive in the wake of his nephew's disappearance.

Tsgai said that Zerezghi had been in Canada for two years, and that he was a "quiet" teen, and that he was trying harder in school lately.

"I saw him on Thanksgiving. He was happy that he was improving his scores in school," he said.

He also thanked police for their investigation and finding Zerezghi's body, stating they did their best to find his nephew alive. Tsgai expressed that open ponds should be fenced as an added safety barrier.

Keffer later addressed the crowd, and thanked them for supporting Zerezghi's family.

"This is a community-initiated event, so that we can grieve together. Words really do not express the sorrow that we all feel," he said.

He also spoke directly to Tsgai, telling him that the community is going to provide ongoing support to the family.

Community rallying around family after disaperance

Ana Fernandas, a community member who organized the vigil, said the gathering was initially supposed to be to mobilize search efforts for Zerezghi.

People attend the vigil for Bradford, Ont., teen Siem Zerezghi, whose body police say has been located after the 15-year-old was missing for nearly a week. (CBC News/Michael Charles Cole)

It was changed to a memorial service after police told reporters that they had found a body, she said.

The small community of Bradford had been working to search for the teen, and it was "heartbreaking" to know he won't be coming home, she said.

"We also wanted to give thanks to our police ... they worked so hard, day and night looking for this young man," she said.

Despite the cold and the possibility of snow, Fernandas said she was in awe of how many people showed up for the vigil.

"We never gave up hope that he would be found alive," she said. "He was such a young man … he had his whole life ahead of him, and it was cut short."

Community member Angie Hart, who helped organize the gathering along with Fernandas, said that she was "devastated" to hear that a body was located Friday.

"I have a 15-year-old son, so this hit close to home for me," she said, her voice breaking. "We don't know what happened to Siem, and until we have some answers, you have to be extra careful."