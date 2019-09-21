3 dead in crash involving commercial vehicle and SUV in Bradford

Three people are dead after a head-on crash involving a commercial vehicle and an SUV approximately an hour from Toronto Friday evening, South Simcoe Police say.

Police were called to the scene on Yonge Street between 12th and 14th line in Bradford around 4:45 p.m.

All three victims were travelling in the SUV, police say.

Traffic reconstruction officers were on the scene for several hours investigating. A stretch of Yonge Street remains closed for the investigation and was expected to reopen by 11 p.m.

Police say they are now working to notify next of kin.