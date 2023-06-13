Brad Bradford pitches his vision for Toronto on Metro Morning

The Beaches-East York candidate is hoping he can replace John Tory, the former mayor to whom he was a key ally

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford has his turn to tell CBC Radio's Metro Morning why he should be elected to lead the city on Tuesday.

Bradford, the current city councillor for Beaches-East York, will speak with host Piya Chattopadhyay shortly after 7:10 a.m. ET.

You'll be able to watch live that conversation above. The full audio will be posted shortly after the interview.

Who is Bradford?

Bradford is a former city planner who was first elected to council in 2018.

He emerged as a key ally for John Tory, becoming the former mayor's go-to person on housing.

After Tory resigned, Bradford hinted for weeks at entering the race — perhaps most notably by going to Scarborough for a patty in a campaign-style video posted on Twitter — then jumped in with support from those linked to Ontario's PC party.

His campaign has focused on things like battling traffic and attacking the "NDP activist agenda." But if polling is to be believed, he trails Mark Saunders and Anthony Furey when it comes to courting the conservative vote with just under two weeks to go until election day.

There are a record 102 people running for mayor on June 26. Tuesday marks the final day of advance voting.