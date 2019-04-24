Bracebridge declares state of emergency due to flooding

Bracebridge has declared a state of emergency with town officials saying water volumes have reached beyond the levels reached in 2013, when a state of emergency was previously declared.

"We don't want anybody getting hurt," Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith told Wei Chen, host of CBC's Ontario Morning on Wednesday. "We don't want anybody thinking that this is just another year where the water will come up and go back down because we see this sustaining over the next several days."

Smith says they started to evacuate people from the Springdale Shores area on Tuesday, which is often one of the hardest hit areas during conditions like these.

Smith said a number of roads in the area have been flooded and washed out. Residents who live near low-lying areas are being advised to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their property.

Other communities experiencing rising water levels

Smith said the town of Bracebridge is closely watching their neighbours to the north, Huntsville, as their water levels continue to rise. He explains that everything from Huntsville flows to Bracebridge through the north branch of the Muskoka River.

The Mayor of Huntsville, Scott Aitchison, also issued a statement regarding rising waters.

"There's a number of businesses that are closed and have pumps in the basement along our main street and a number of residents have been displaced from their homes in the north end of our community," Aitchison explained.

Aitchison said the difference between the flooding this year compared to the flooding in 2013 is that this appears to be a more prolonged, sustained event.

In 2013, the water came in fast and furious and caused a lot of damage quickly. Aitchison said the water flows are not quite as rapid this year, but it's lasting much longer.

Lower Trent Conservation has also issued a flood outlook statement that says water levels in the lake are well above seasonal norms from Grafton to Quinte West and will likely rise further in the next two weeks.









