Flood conditions in Ontario cottage country continue to worsen, and it's not yet clear when water levels may begin to recede.

Graydon Smith, mayor of Bracebridge, Ont., said Saturday morning that flows in local rivers intensified overnight, threatening more homes and seasonal properties in the community about 200 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

A state of emergency remains in place.

"The main concern is that the water is going up and nobody is able to say when it will stop going up," Graydon told reporters at a news conference.

"Even what it does get to a crest, it's going to maintain for some period of time and then take time to again go down."

The hardest hit areas in Bracebridge sit adjacent to the Muskoka River. The north branch of the river flows through the downtown core before meeting with the south branch and draining into Lake Muskoka.

'A historical event'

Water levels in both branches of the river and in Lake Muskoka rose overnight, Graydon said, breaking records set in 2013 — the last time the community dealt with a significant flood.

"We're seeing some very dramatic flow rate increases from previous highs," he explained. "It's safe to say that what we are dealing with right now is a historical event."

During the 2013 flood, about 1,092 permanent residences and some 1,020 seasonal properties were affected by floodwater. Graydon could not provide specific figures for the current flooding, but did say they are "likely higher than 2013" because of the extent of flooding around the mouth of the Muskoka River.

"River is higher, water is flowing faster. Every time that water goes up an inch someone's house is being encroached on more and their personal property is at risk," Graydon said.

This is the road Bracebridge’s mayor said could be closed later today. <a href="https://t.co/goigp9dC0t">pic.twitter.com/goigp9dC0t</a> —@CBCLorenda

Bell Canada plans to cut off landline service in the area later Saturday because telecommunication infrastructure has been damaged.

Meanwhile, residents living on Beaumont Farm and Alport Bay roads may want to consider a voluntary evacuation, Graydon said, as floodwaters may make the roadways impassible in the coming hours. Anyone with medical conditions or lacking supplies for several days of isolation is "strongly urged" to consider leaving the area, he added.

"If you need first responder assistance, we can't guarantee that assistance will get to you in a timely fashion," Graydon explained.

While the extent of flooding is unprecedented, no injuries due to the rising water levels have been reported in Bracebridge. Graydon said the town's population has come together in the face of tremendous adversity.

"Our community is an amazing place and it is a resilient place," he told reporters. "Let's hope that everyone continues to be safe, let's hope that we all continue to help one another and that in a few days we'll be through this. But it is going to extend for at least a few more days."

No more rain is forecast for the area until Wednesday, potentially offering a chance for conditions to stabilize somewhat. Graydon said that he recently spoke with officials in Huntsville, about 30 kilometres north and upstream of Bracebridge, and the flooding situation there has begun to subside, a potentially positive development for communities downstream.

The Muskoka River is way wider than usual, with boathouses almost completely underwater <a href="https://t.co/fFMKMPheml">pic.twitter.com/fFMKMPheml</a> —@CBCLorenda

Those with seasonal residences in the area, however, have been warned not to try to check on their properties until conditions stabilize.

Other areas inundated

As Bracebridge deals with a deluge, Ottawa, Montreal and swaths of New Brunswick are also inundated by floods.

The Ottawa River is expected to continue to rise in coming days and officials in Montreal were forced to close the Galipeault Bridge, a major traffic artery, due to dangerously high water levels. More rain is forecast to fall on the Montreal area throughout Saturday.

Further, according to the latest numbers from the Quebec government, 3,000 homes are flooded across the province and almost 2,800 are cut off by floodwaters, forcing about 1,800 people from their homes.

Hundreds of military personnel have been dispatched to help with sandbagging efforts in Ottawa and parts of Quebec and New Brunswick.