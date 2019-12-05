Brace yourself, Toronto. Another winter weather travel advisory is in effect starting today

Just when Toronto had finished digging itself out of the last dump of snow, Environment Canada has issued another winter weather travel advisory for the city overnight into Friday morning.

The federal weather agency is forecasting five to 10 centimetres of snow by the middle of the day Friday.

"The morning commute may be impacted due to low visibility in heavy snow at times and snow accumulating on untreated surfaces," the advisory says.

Conditions are expected to improve by Friday afternoon.