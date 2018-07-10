The Honda Indy race at Exhibition Place this weekend is touted as the largest annual sporting event in Ontario — with tens of thousands of fans gathering to watch world-class drivers like Scott Dixon, Marco Andretti and Helio Castroneves travel at break-neck speeds around the course.

But along with it comes road closures and major headaches that can really slow down Toronto-area motorists who don't drive Indy cars for a living.

The big race is on Sunday but with all the preparation, qualifying runs and other associated events this week, those closures along the lakeshore will start making themselves felt Tuesday evening.

Westbound Lakeshore Boulevard West curb and middle lanes between Strachan Avenue and Ontario Drive will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The curb lane will temporarily reopen for the day on Wednesday at 5 am.

Southbound Strachan Avenue will close Wednesday at noon.

Lakeshore Boulevard West will shut down completely in both directions between Strachan Avenue and Ontario Drive on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and remain closed for the weekend.

Lakeshore Boulevard West partially reopens on Sunday at 11 p.m. However, the westbound curb and middle lanes remain closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

Toronto police advise motorists to expect significant delays and to plan alternate routes.

James Hinchcliffe, who hails from Oakville, celebrates after winning an IndyCar race at the Iowa Speedway. Hinchcliffe is hoping to continue his recent success this week at the Honda Indy. (Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press)

They strongly recommend that anyone attending the Honda Indy take public transit. Both the TTC and GO Transit are offering increased service this weekend to Exhibition Place.

Police also warn that operating drones in and around Exhibition Place during the racing competition is strictly prohibited, and violators will be investigated and prosecuted.