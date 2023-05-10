Teen boy who tried to climb atop subway train has died, police say

A teen boy who was critically injured after attempting to climb atop a moving subway train has died, Toronto police confirmed Wednesday.

The 15-year-old died on May 3, according to police. Police have ruled it to be a case of "death by misadventure."

Police were called to Warden subway station in the city's east end on May 1 and found the teen without vital signs, Duty Insp. Mike Hayles, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, previously told CBC News.

Hayles said the teen went outside a subway car as it was moving at regular speed, tried to climb on top of its roof as it approached the station and hit his head on something either in the tunnel or on top of the car.