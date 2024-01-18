Boy, 15, dies after being struck by drivers in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy has died after being struck by drivers in Vaughan Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.

Investigators say the incident happened around 7:24 a.m., in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue.

Police said in a news release it is believed the victim was struck by at least two vehicles.

Officers originally said the boy had life-threatening injuries, and was being rushed to a trauma hospital. The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

The drivers remained at the scene and the boy's next of kin have been notified, according to investigators.

Weston Road was closed from Maria Antonia Road to Davos Road and Ashberry Boulevard as a result of the collisions.

Anyone who was a witness or anyone with dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.