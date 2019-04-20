Young boy stabbed in Toronto's north end, police say

A young boy — believed to be 10 or 11 — was stabbed in the Jane and Chalkfarm area on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Const. David Hopkinson said officers were called to the area just after 5 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Paramedics said they attended the scene with police and transported the boy to hospital. He was treated and released.

Early reports from the scene had suggested the boy was bleeding heavily and in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said a suspect fled the scene.

Police said they were searching the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive for evidence and possible suspects.