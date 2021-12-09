Mom calls for cameras in classroom after son with special needs allegedly slapped by staff member

The Halton District School Board is investigating after a boy with special needs was allegedly slapped in the face by an educational assistant at an Oakville elementary school — prompting the boy's mother to demand cameras in the classroom.

The 12-year-old, who's been attending the school for three years, is in Grade 7 and is in a special needs class. He has celebral palsy and autism and is non-verbal. The incident happened at Falgarwood Public School on Nov. 24. The parents say they were informed by the principal on Nov. 25 and reported the incident to Halton Police on Nov. 30.

The boy's mother, Abeer Danal, said when she first heard about the incident her first thought was that her son is not safe.

"I cried a lot. I was so scared. It shocked me because it's 2021 in Canada."

She said the educational assistant's "reaction was unacceptable."

Marnie Denton, spokesperson for the Halton District School Board, said it cannot comment further because it is a personnel matter and declined to say whether the educational assistant has been removed from the classroom.

Dandal said another educational assistant witnessed the incident and reported it to the principal. She said she has been told the educational assistant will be out of the classroom until the investigation is complete.

She said it is not uncommon for her son to scratch or bite those around him and said his teachers are aware of his behaviour. Educational assistants are trained to be with children with special needs and understand their reactions, she added.

The incident happened when the educational assistant was dancing with her son, who uses a wheelchair, she said.

"He grabbed her hands in a tough way. Maybe he's upset from something. Maybe he's sometimes happy. So her reaction was like that," she said.

Abeer Dandal holds her son's hand. Her son is 12 and a child with special needs. He has celebral palsy and autism and is non-verbal. (CBC)

Dandal said she has a message to the educational assistant: "If you cannot work with special needs, find another job." And she will now lobby for cameras in the classroom.

The board, however, is not in favour of that idea.

"Installing cameras in classrooms is not being considered because of issues of privacy for all students in the classroom," Denton said.

Surveillance in classrooms poses legal risks, lawyer says

Molly Reynolds, a privacy lawyer at Torys LLP in Toronto, said constant surveillance of staff and students could pose legal risks. The privacy considerations of everyone in the room have to be considered, she said. The board would have to get consent from everyone, she added.

"The school boards are regulated by public sector privacy legislation which has very strict requirements around the basis on which school boards and then in turn schools can collect personal information," she said.

"Are there other ways where there could be more human oversight, more individuals dropping into, or present in a classroom, instead of thinking about constant surveillance?"

The incident happened at Falgarwood Public School on Nov. 24. (CBC)

Incident raises many questions, support group says

Clovis Grant, a co-founder of the Sawubona Africentric Circle of Support, a support group for Black families of children with special needs, agreed cameras are very intrusive. He noted, however, that such an incident is not an everyday or common occurrence.

"I don't think cameras necessarily are going to create safety," he said.

He recommended examining the root of the matter. "Is there frustration that's happening because of the system, or because that person doesn't have the competency to do this work?"

Sherron Grant, another co-founder of the Sawubona Africentric Circle of Support, said it's a "disheartening and concerning situation" that this child has been assaulted. The incident raises a lot of questions, she said.

"What supports needs to be put in place to support that teacher, to support that classroom, to support that child, or that class? How has the communication been between home and school? How transparent has the relationship been? How invited has the family felt to be partners in their child's education?" Grant asked.

"This assault, this situation is the tip of the iceberg of definitely a lot of issues and concerns that really should have been dealt with and that now need to be dealt with," she said.

Halton police have not yet responded to a request for comment.