Boy shot multiple times in Toronto, rushed to SickKids Hospital

Police are investigating after a boy was shot at an apartment complex near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue on Friday night.

Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. with reports of multiple gunshots, police say.

Upon arrival, police say, they found a "young man" who had been shot multiple times.

The boy, whose age police told CBC News on Saturday that they couldn't confirm, was taken by ambulance to SickKids Hospital in "serious" condition.

People were reportedly seen fleeing the building shortly after the shots, police say.

They have yet to publicly identify potential suspects.