Boy, 17, killed after shooting at Pickering housing complex

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in Pickering in the area of Kingston and Valleyfarm roads at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Shooting appears to be 'isolated incident,' Durham police say

CBC News ·
Durham police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kingston and Valleyfarm roads at approximately 9:45 p.m. A 17-year-old boy has died after the shooting, police say. (Linda Ward/CBC)

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Pickering Sunday night, Durham Regional Police say.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a housing complex in the area of Kingston and Valleyfarm roads at approximately 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage boy who was shot. Police say emergency crews performed life-saving measures on the boy, but he died at the scene.

"At this time, this does appear to be an isolated incident," Durham police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters at the scene Monday.

Bortoluss said investigators believe the shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the area. At this time, police are looking for an "older model, four-door sedan," that may be a Honda, but Bortoluss said police are looking to confirm those details.

The number of suspects involved is unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and may have cellphone video or information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext.5402.

