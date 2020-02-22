He may not be able to drive, but 8-year-old has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of cars

At eight years old, Yatharth Dubey won't be able to drive a car for about another eight years or so.

But that hasn't stopped him from developing an almost encyclopedic love for them.

So when he met up with CBC News reporter Greg Ross at the Canadian International Auto Show, Yatharth taught him more than a thing or two about the hottest new cars on display.

His love affair with cars began when he was just a year old.

By three, his father realized just how much of a sponge Yatharth was when it came to details about them.

From toy cars to the real thing, he now has an insatiable hunger for cars — and sent Ross spinning with all his automotive trivia.

WATCH | Eight-year-old Yatharth Dubey schools CBC's Greg Ross on the hottest new cars on the market: