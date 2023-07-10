Boy, 13, pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Simcoe
A 13-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Simcoe Monday afternoon has been pronounced dead, according to York Regional Police.
Police say there is no criminal investigation into the incident
A 13-year-old boy who was pulled from a lake north of Toronto on Monday afternoon has been pronounced dead, police say.
York Regional Police were called to the scene at Lake Simcoe shortly before 3 p.m.
Few details have been released, but police say the boy received medical attention before he was pronounced dead.
There is no criminal investigation into the incident, police say.