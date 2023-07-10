Content
Boy, 13, pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Simcoe

A 13-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Simcoe Monday afternoon has been pronounced dead, according to York Regional Police. 

Police say there is no criminal investigation into the incident

York Regional Police say there is no criminal investigation into the incident. (CBC)

A 13-year-old boy who was pulled from a lake north of Toronto on Monday afternoon has been pronounced dead, police say.

York Regional Police were called to the scene at Lake Simcoe shortly before 3 p.m.

Few details have been released, but police say the boy received medical attention before he was pronounced dead.

There is no criminal investigation into the incident, police say. 

