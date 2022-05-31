Boy, 15, faces 10 charges after being found with handgun in Toronto

A 15-year-old boy is facing 10 charges following a firearms investigation, Toronto police say.

Police say he was arrested on Monday in the city's east end, near the Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

The boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had a .22-calibre handgun and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested, police say.

He was charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm, having an altered serial number on a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, among other offences.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.