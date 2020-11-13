Boy, 11, in life-threatening condition after falling through skylight at Victoria Park Collegiate
An 11-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after falling through a skylight at Victoria Park Collegiate Friday evening, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the school shortly before 5:30 p.m. and found the injured boy.
He was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police previously said the boy was 14, but later said he was in fact 11.
