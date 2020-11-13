Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Boy, 11, in life-threatening condition after falling through skylight at Victoria Park Collegiate

Toronto police are investigating after a 11-year-old boy fell through a skylight at Victoria Park Collegiate Friday evening. He is reported in life-threatening condition. (Peter Turek/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the school shortly before 5:30 p.m. and found the injured boy.

He was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police previously said the boy was 14, but later said he was in fact 11.

