Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting of Toronto man last Father's Day

A 17-year-old boy Wednesday has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a Toronto man last June, police say.

The teen, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in a Toronto court Thursday. A warrant was out for his arrest, and he is now the fourth person charged in connection with the shooting.

Last July, three others charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death, including two 20-year-old men and one 19-year-old man.

Police said they were called on June 19 to the area of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man without vital signs. He was identified as 24-year-old Jaron Williams of Toronto.

Williams's father, who did not want to be identified, told CBC News last year that the family was in the area for Father's Day celebrations.

He said his son was an aspiring musician and a "beacon of light."