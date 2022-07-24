Boy, 17, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing that left 18-year-old man dead
Stabbing occurred on July 8 in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West
A 17-year-old boy from Vaughan has been charged following the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a lounge in Toronto earlier this month, police say.
Around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, July 8, police were called to Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West after a man was stabbed in a plaza parking lot.
Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Auptin Abedini-Senoubari. He was stabbed at least once.
Police say patrons who were at a party became involved in an altercation during which the man was stabbed.
On Saturday homicide investigators, with the assistance of the Emergency Task Force, executed a search warrant on a home in Vaughan and arrested the 17-year-old.
He was charged with one count of second-degree murder and appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning via video link.