Boy, 13, accused of killing 15-year-old now faces robbery charges

A 13-year-old Toronto boy who was charged with second-degree murder just last week is now facing new charges in connection with an armed robbery, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they arrested the teen on Monday after an investigation and charged him with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of property over $5,000. He is due to appear in court at 311 Jarvis St. on Thursday at 10 a.m. via a video link.

According to police, officers were called to a pharmacy near Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Police allege the accused pulled a gun and narcotics were stolen.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at about 11:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot to death in an apartment parking garage in the area of Gamble Avenue and Pape Avenue. The 13-year-old was charged in that killing on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Police have identified the victim in the shooting death as Jordon Carter. He is the city's eighth homicide victim of the year. The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said they seized two firearms and ammunition in connection with the homicide.

