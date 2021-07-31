Boy, 2, killed after being struck by SUV in Scarborough parking lot

A two-year-old child has died after he was struck by an SUV in a parking lot in Scarborough.

Toronto police received multiple calls at around 5 p.m. about a collision involving a child in a parking lot near Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue. Const. Alex Li said.

When officers arrived the child was suffering from "very significant injuries," said Insp. Andy Singh, who spoke at a media conference at the scene.

Paramedics attempted to save the boy's life, but he died at the scene.

Singh said from his understanding the child and parent were exiting a store before the child was struck.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, the vehicle is a black Toyota 4-Runner SUV.

"It's a very tragic scene," Singh said. "The child was only two-and-a-half."

Traffic services officers are investigating, including canvassing for witnesses and checking video surveillance. No charges have been laid.

At the time of the incident, only one of the child's parents was present, both parents are at the scene now.

Toronto police's Insp. Andy Singh provided a media briefing at the scene, calling it the incident "very tragic." (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

"We're making arrangements for them to get support, and the same for our officers who attended," Singh said.

"From all accounts it seems like an unfortunate set of circumstances," he added.

Police hope to get more information on the tragic collision following the investigation.

The SUV turned right into the parking lot off of Markham Road, but it is unknown if it was speeding, Singh said. Shortly after it turned into the parking lot, the child was struck.

The investigation is ongoing.