Boy, 2, dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke parking lot

A two-year-old boy has died after being struck by a driver in a parking lot in south Etobicoke, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Officers were called to the scene at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue at about 7:31 p.m. Police told CBC Toronto the boy was two years old and was with a parent at the time he was struck.

Police said in a tweet the child was stuck under the vehicle and later said he was apparently unconscious. Paramedics rushed the boy to hospital where he died.

Police say the driver has stayed at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.