Boy, 17, charged with 2nd-degree murder in North York summer shooting death

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in the city's northwest end this past summer.

Toronto police say they located and arrested the teen on Wednesday, Dec. 4, four months after the incident.

Police were called to an industrial area in North York in the early hours of Aug. 25, where a man was found outside with a single gunshot wound.

The victim, 46-year-old Alexis Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said approximately 100 people were in the area for an after-hours party in a nearby plaza when the shooting happened, but it was unclear at the time if Charles had been there for the party or not.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was set to appear in court Thursday morning.