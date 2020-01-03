Teen boy charged with impaired driving in fatal Brampton crash

A 17-year-old boy suspected of impaired driving has been charged in connection with a crash in Brampton last year that killed another teenager, Peel police say.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and operation while impaired causing death. He appeared in court on Friday.

Police say the teen was driving southbound on McVean Drive, north of DaVinci Avenue, on Nov. 4 at about 11:15 p.m., when the vehicle struck two trees before it came to a stop in a ditch.

Jaipartap Sidhu, 17, of Brampton, was in the passenger seat when the vehicle crashed. He died at the scene.

The teen driving the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said "investigative analysis of evidence" has led to the charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Peel police's major collision bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.