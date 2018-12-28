Boy, 17, charged in shooting investigation near Jane and Finch

Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with Thursday's shooting at Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue that left him with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the teenager was walking in the area just before 10 a.m. when another male got out of a car and began shooting at him.

The teenager produced a gun and fired back, police said, adding that the teenager was shot during the incident.

The injured teenager was transported to hospital by emergency crews.

Police seized a gun found in the area and several bullet casings were also found at the scene.

On Friday police said they charged the teenager with:

Discharge firearm with intent to endanger life.

Possession of loaded firearm.

Possession of prohibited firearm while not holding a license.

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Possession of a weapon that is dangerous to public peace.

The boy cannot be named under provisions contained in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police believe there may still be other suspects outstanding and they are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.