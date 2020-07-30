Boy, 16, charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with fatal stabbing in Mississauga

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday, Peel police say.

The incident happened in the area of Battleford Road and Montevideo Road, west of Erin Mills Parkway, just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Ethan Nelles suffering from a stab wound.

The Brampton man was rushed to a trauma centre where he later died.

The accused appeared in a Brampton court on Thursday. His identity has not been released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Peel police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with further information to come forward.