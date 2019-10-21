Boy, 15, suffering life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy is suffering life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Brampton Sunday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating the incident at multiple scenes in Brampton, Ont., several kilometres apart.

Police were called about the stabbing at about 7:50 p.m.

Investigators say the boy was taken to hospital, but have not released an update on his condition.

Police say they have a 15-year-old male in custody and that there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.