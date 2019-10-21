Boy, 15, in stable condition after stabbing in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after police say he was stabbed in Brampton on Sunday evening.

Peel Regional Police were called about the stabbing around 7:50 p.m., and their investigation covers "multiple scenes" at Legend Lane and Vintage Gate, as well as Dalecrest and Parity roads.

Police initially said the boy was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. On Monday morning, police said the boy is now in stable condition.

Another 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday evening, and will be charged with three offences, according to Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken: aggravated assault, mischief over $5,000 and weapons dangerous.

The teen will appear in court later Monday, Mooken told CBC Toronto.

He could not offer further details about the incident other than to say there was "some sort of altercation" between the two teens, who are known to each other.