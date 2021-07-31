Boy, 12, shot multiple times in Toronto, rushed to SickKids Hospital

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue on Friday night.

Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. with reports of multiple gunshots, police say. They say that upon arrival, they found the boy.

The pre-teen was taken by ambulance to SickKids Hospital in "serious" condition. His injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

People were reportedly seen fleeing the building shortly after the shots, police say.

They have yet to publicly identify potential suspects.