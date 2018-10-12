Skip to Main Content
Boy, 10, in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown
The incident happened at Dundas Street East and Berkeley Street in Toronto's Cabbagetown. (John Sandeman/CBC)

A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood Friday afternoon, paramedics say. 

The incident happened at the intersection of Berkeley Street and Dundas Street East just before 4 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the boy was conscious and breathing. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver remained at the scene. The intersection has reopened after being blocked by emergency crews on the scene.

Police were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. after a boy was struck by a vehicle. (John Sandeman/CBC)

