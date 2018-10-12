Boy, 10, in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown

A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood Friday afternoon, paramedics say.

The incident happened at the intersection of Berkeley Street and Dundas Street East just before 4 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the boy was conscious and breathing. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene. The intersection has reopened after being blocked by emergency crews on the scene.