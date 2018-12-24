What's open and closed on Boxing Day

Here's a look at what will be open and closed on Boxing Day.

LCBO and Beer Store

Select LCBO stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select stores include LCBOs at King and Spadina, Carlton and Church and Front and Jarvis.

Some Beer Stores will be open on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wine Rack stores and many local craft breweries will also have extended hours, although you should check ahead before you go.

TTC and GO Transit

The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 26. Subway service starts at 6 a.m.

On Boxing Day GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule.

Malls

These are the schedules for some of Toronto's biggest malls on Boxing Day: