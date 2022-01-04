Family calls for safer streets in Toronto after teen dies following Boxing Day crash

The family of an 18-year-old man who died following a Boxing Day crash downtown says Toronto needs safer streets.

Kean McKenzie was one of eight people injured in a crash involving two vehicles at Yonge Street and Richmond Street West on Dec. 26, 2021 at about 2 p.m., according to a statement released by his family on Monday. He died of his injuries in hospital on New Year's Day.

Kean and his brother, Dylan, and his father, Sean, all pedestrians, were injured after the two vehicles collided and one rolled over onto its side on a sidewalk, hitting a crowd of people. A GoFundMe page identified the father and two sons and said all three were waiting for a crossing signal on a street corner when they were struck.

Kean and Dylan suffered critical injuries and both were taken in life-threatening condition to hospital, where Dylan remains in serious condition, according to the page. Sean suffered a head injury and broken collar bone and has been discharged from hospital.

"RIP Kean, our sweet angel," the family says on the page.

In the statement emailed to CBC News, the family said it is "deeply saddened" by Kean's death.

"We not only mourn the loss of a wonderful young man, cut down at the prime of his life, but the many contributions he would have made to this world with his kindness, generous spirit, and intellect," the family said.

"He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends who share our disbelief that something this tragic has happened," the family continued.

"We hope the senseless way in which his life was taken from us will harden the determination of those in our legal system to see that all of the victims receive true justice, and that this serves as a reminder that we have a long way to go to make sure pedestrians and cyclists are safe in our cities."

Toronto police said its traffic services officers are continuing to investigate.

According to police, the crash happened when a man, 32, driving a white Hyundai westbound in the middle lane, turned left across the path of a man, 22, driving a silver Kia also westbound in the left lane. The two vehicles collided, causing the Kia to roll onto its side and strike several pedestrians.

Police have been urging residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the area or crash to come forward.

The page has raised more than $54,000.

