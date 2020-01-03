Boys, ranging in age from 12 to 14, face serious charges after teen stabbed at Vaughan mall

York Regional Police say they've laid attempted-murder and assault-related charges against three boys after a teenager was stabbed outside a mall.

Police say the incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the bustling Vaughan Mills outlet mall.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds near Entrance 3.

He was taken to Sick Kids hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he remains on Friday.

Investigators say the stabbing happened when a large group of boys got involved in a fight outside the mall's entrance.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with being party to the three offences.

Anyone who witnessed the fight is being asked to contact police.