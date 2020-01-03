Boys, ranging in age from 12 to 14, face serious charges after teen stabbed at Vaughan mall
14-year-old facing attempted murder, aggravated assault charges
York Regional Police say they've laid attempted-murder and assault-related charges against three boys after a teenager was stabbed outside a mall.
Police say the incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the bustling Vaughan Mills outlet mall.
Officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds near Entrance 3.
He was taken to Sick Kids hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he remains on Friday.
Investigators say the stabbing happened when a large group of boys got involved in a fight outside the mall's entrance.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with being party to the three offences.
Anyone who witnessed the fight is being asked to contact police.
