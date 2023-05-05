Fire in Toronto school means no classes for its students on Friday, principal says

A fire at an east-end Toronto public school on Thursday has left it closed to students on Friday, its principal says.

The fire at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School broke out in a classroom on Thursday morning around 11 a.m., prompting the school to be evacuated. The school, which runs from junior kindergarten to Grade 8, is part of the Toronto District School Board.

No one was injured, and all students and staff were accounted for. Students were relocated to nearby schools.

Toronto Fire Services said in a tweet that crews saw smoke when they arrived and flames were visible in a second floor classroom. Fire crews investigated and the blaze was extinguished.

In a letter home to parents, guardians and caregivers, Principal Heather Groves said there will be no school on Friday.

"Due to today's fire, our school building will remain inaccessible tomorrow, and staff and students are unable to retrieve there belongings, including devices, until further notice. As a result there will be no school tomorrow and no virtual learning," Groves said in the letter.

"We'll continue to share other updates with families as we prepare to return to school next week," Groves said.

The principal thanked police, firefighters and TDSB staff for their "prompt response" on Thursday.

"We practice various drills and procedures hoping never to have to use them, but always prepared to do so if necessary. While the fire today presented an unexpected challenge, the response and cooperation from our students and teachers was exceptional and I want to commend them for their actions," she added.

