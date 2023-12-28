Bowmanville man arrested after planning sexual acts with children: Durham police

Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.

A 42-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made plans with an American mother to engage in sexual acts with her children, aged two and six, Durham police say.

Durham police got word Wednesday from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that a man who possibly lived in Bowmanville was planning sexual acts with children, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The man and the woman, who lives in Pennsylvania, were discussing their plans on the MeetMe chat app. The app service provider flagged the conversation to police for further investigation, according to police. MeetMe allows people to chat with others nearby who share their interests, according to its listing on the Apple app store.

Using the profile name 'That Guy,' police say the Bowmanville man and American woman discussed meeting this weekend and taking part in sexual acts with her children. They say the woman also shared sexual photographs of her daughter with the suspect.

Once alerted to the situation, Durham police say they immediately took steps to identify and find the suspect. Police arrested the man at a home near Aspen Springs Drive and Bowmanville Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man faces multiple child pornography charges and charges for� agreeing to commit a sexual assault against a person under 16, police say.

They are working with American law enforcement to investigate the mother involved in the incident.