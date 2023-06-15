Ontario government moves forward with GO train expansion into Durham Region

The Ontario government says it's one step closer to extending GO train service further into Durham Region.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford announced his government has given an early stage planning contract to Bowmanville Construction Partners to extend the Lakeshore East Line almost 20 kilometres east into the town of Bowmanville in Clarington, Ont.

When the project is completed, the province says it will reduce average travel time from Bowmanville to Union Station by 15 minutes, will include new signals, seven new bridges and at-grade crossing upgrades, and is projected to carry nearly 17,000 daily trips and 4.9 million annual boardings by 2041.

"This GO train extension will be a huge boost for the people and the businesses of Durham Region," said Ford at a news conference Thursday. He added the extension will bring four new proposed GO stations into the region.

"It will provide people with more transit options and more convenience, cutting travel times and allowing people to spend less time in bumper to bumper traffic and more time at home with their families, friends."

Metrolinx says the Lakeshore East rail corridor serves many communities in Toronto and is the second busiest GO rail line. It is being extended into Durham Region, going further east into Bowmanville. (Metrolinx)

The Lakeshore East Line GO Expansion as a whole will provide 15-minute or better service all day in both directions between Oshawa and Union Station, with peak weekday service being every 30 minutes between Bowmanville and Union Station, the province says.

The plan comes in preparation for the 19,000 people the province expects will live within 800 metres of a station along the extension line by 2041. The government says it's committing a total of $730 million to the entire expansion project.

The announcement was first teased by the Ford government last May, leading up the provincial election.

"I want to thank the Ontario government for their determination to complete the Bowmanville GO extension and strengthen the economic potential of Clarington and Durham Region," said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster.

"I am thrilled to see the infrastructure planning contract go ahead, so that we can finally connect our community to the rest of the GTA through GO Transit."