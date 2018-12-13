Half century old bowling alley gets squeezed out to make room for new condos

After 56 years in business, Bathurst Bowlerama joins the growing list of bowling alleys that have been knocked down in recent years to make room for new condominiums.

"What can we do? I'm losing the business, I'm losing my staff, so this is sad," Sivakumar Sivarajah said.

Sivarajah has owned the alley, located at the corner of Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue, for the past 10 years.

But the owners of the building have sold it to developers who are tearing it down to make way for a 10-storey highrise.

It will be hard to start again and say goodbye to loyal customers, he said.

"Some people have been coming for the last 30, 40 years. They were kids. They're bringing their own kids now. It's really sad for them," Sivarajah said.

"I'm losing nice customers in this area."

Bathurst Bowlerama is being squeezed out to make room for Glen Hill Condos, the latest project by Lanterra Developments. (CondoNow)

Saturday will be the last day for clients to use the alley's glossy lanes, which will be open from 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

"They're going to cry, I'm pretty sure," Sivarajah told CBC Toronto.

"It is heartbreaking."

Owner Sivakumar Sivarajah says he will do anything he can to help his staff find new jobs. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

On Sunday, he will host family and friends at the alley for an official goodbye party.

From class trips to first dates, Sivarajah said bowlers, ages two to 80, have frequented his spot over the years.

"You don't need any skill. You just throw the ball and get the score and have fun," he said.

'It's quite an institution'

Carly Bardikoff, a teacher at Toronto's Arrowsmith School who teaches children with learning disabilities, has been going to Bathurst Bowlerama her entire life.

"It's quite an institution," she said.

Teacher Carly Bardikoff started coming to Bathurst Bowlerama with her grandfather when she was a kid. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

As a kid, she started coming with her grandfather, who loved the sport. Since then, she has come for countless birthday parties, volunteer events and even brought the Syrian refugees her family helped sponsor.

In recent years, she has started bringing her students for class trips around the holidays. They were there Thursday playing their last game in the alley.

"The staff has always been so wonderful serving different populations," she said.

Jake Posner, 12, is one of Bardikoff's students, and said the bowling alley holds many good memories of times with his family and friends.

"Getting strikes, spares, going to the vending machines, playing games, there's just many memories here."

Jake Posner says he has 'many memories' at this community landmark. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

Between the big party room, bright pink walls and multi-colour portraits, Bardikoff said while she may find another bowling alley, it won't be the same.

"Something about this place is that nothing has really changed."