Woman who posed as nurse and fraudulently gave Botox injections hit with jailtime

A woman who fraudulently portrayed herself as a registered nurse qualified to administer Botox injections has been sentenced to about two years of jail time and three years' probation during which she'll be prohibited from performing any cosmetology services.

Shiva Ashkani, 43, of Brampton, was found guilty of fraud under $5,000 by misrepresentation, three counts of assault with a weapon — a syringe, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, one count of assault and one count of threatening bodily harm.

She was sentenced March 19 at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

According to the sentencing document, Ashkani's offences go back to 2015, when a tanning salon looking for a registered nurse to administer Botox and fillers came across a website on which Ashkani billed herself as having 21 years experience as a medical cosmetician.

Ashkani was never licensed as a registered nurse, the documents say.

Ashkani was arrested in August 2015, with police saying two of her victims contacted them reporting adverse reactions.

Police said Ashkani advertised her services on Kijiji and possibly other websites too, meeting clients at their homes, businesses or a hotel to deliver the injections.

Customers paid with cash, with some procedures costing thousands, she said.

Court documents say Ashkani has prior assault convictions and has a history of mental health issues.

In an email to CBC News, her lawyer Maureen Addie said she was pleased that Justice Alfred O'Marra took Ashkani's mental health issues into account during the sentencing.

Ashkani has been sentenced to:

Two years less a day behind bars for aggravated assault by wounding. She'll receive a two-month credit for the 40 days she spent in custody.

A concurrent 18 months of jailtime for the three counts of assault with a weapon.

A concurrent 12 months of jailtime for assault causing bodily harm.

A concurrent six months of jailtime for assault.

A concurrent three months of jailtime for threatening bodily harm.

A concurrent four months of jailtime for fraud

She'll also be required to provide a DNA sample and be subject to a firearms ban.