Thornhill man wins 2nd straight 80-and-over age category at Boston Marathon
Keijo Taivassalo, 82, finished the race in four hours, 10 minutes and 23 seconds — well over half an hour ahead of his nearest 80-and-over competitor.
A Thornhill, Ont. man has won his second straight 80-and-over title in the Boston Marathon.
Keijo Taivassalo, 82, finished the race in four hours, 10 minutes and 23 seconds — well over half an hour ahead of the nearest competitor in his age group.
"There's no secret," he told CBC Toronto. "Just hard work."
With files from Paul Borkwood
