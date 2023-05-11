Bonnie Crombie officially enters race for Ontario Liberal leadership

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has officially registered as a candidate in the 2023 Ontario Liberal leadership race.

According to the Elections Ontario website, Crombie registered on Tuesday.

"Every day I speak with people across Ontario, and I hear how they are facing the challenges of living in our province," Crombie said in a statement this week.

"The Ford government has only made things worse through cutbacks and underfunding of key public services. They have the wrong priorities for our province. I believe that the government can play a role in addressing the concerns people have about issues such as healthcare, education and affordability."

Crombie is expected to make a special announcement on Wednesday afternoon in Mississauga.

Other registered candidates include Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who registered on May 16, Kingston MPP Ted Hsu, who registered on May 20, and Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi, who registered on June 2.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie speaks at a news conference at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, on May 18, 2023. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In late May, Crombie set up an exploratory committee for a potential leadership bid to help determine if her candidacy would be viable.

On her campaign website, Crombie says she is a centrist, "socially progressive, but fiscally responsible." She says her private and public sector background has given her the experience to deal with provincial issues.

"I want to be leader of a Liberal government that puts people first," she says.

"Ontario is at a tipping point. We cannot afford more of what this government has done over the past five years. I've seen it firsthand in my community, and the burden it has placed on the residents of Mississauga. It's time to put an end to this, and I want to lead our Party in forming the next government."

New leader to be announced Dec. 2

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented on Crombie's leadership aspirations in late May, after she set up her exploratory committee, saying that staying on as mayor while running for the Liberal leadership would mean neglecting her constituents.

"Bonnie is going to be running around the province not worrying about the people of Mississauga. In my opinion, it's a real slap in the face to the residents there," he said in London, Ont.

Myer Siemiatycki, professor emeritus in the politics and public administration department at Toronto Metropolitan University, has said if Crombie wins the leadership, she would be a strong candidate against Ford. He added that many in the Liberal party see Crombie as a "saviour in waiting."

Candidates have until Sept. 5 to register to run and must pay an entry fee of $100,000 and a refundable $25,000 deposit.

Party members will cast their votes by ranked ballot on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. The Liberals will announce their new leader on Dec. 2.

The new leader will replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after the party won only eight seats in the 2022 provincial election, not enough to have official party status at the legislature.

Crombie was first elected mayor of Mississauga in 2014. Before that, she was city councillor for Ward 5 in Mississauga, and prior to that, was the MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. She worked in business before getting into politics.