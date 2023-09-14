Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie to take leave of absence

Bonnie Crombie will take a leave of absence from her position as Mississauga mayor, a spokesperson for her Ontario Liberal leadership campaign confirmed on Wednesday evening.

In an email, Taylor Deasley said Crombie declined to say when the leave will start or the purpose of the leave. CBC Toronto has contacted the mayor's office for further details but has not yet received a response.

Crombie officially entered the Liberal leadership race in June, saying the party needs to be renewed and rebuilt.

"The Ford government has only made things worse through cutbacks and underfunding of key public services," Crombie has said.

"They have the wrong priorities for our province. I believe that the government can play a role in addressing the concerns people have about issues such as healthcare, education and affordability."

The confirmation comes as party members are getting ready to elect their next leader. The next provincial election is slated for the spring of 2026.

The new leader will replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after the party won only eight seats in the 2022 provincial election, not enough to have official party status at the legislature.

Other registered candidates include Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Kingston MPP Ted Hsu, Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi and Toronto MPP Adil Shamji.

The first of five Ontario Liberal leadership candidate debates will take place in Thunder Bay on Thursday.

Party members will cast their votes by ranked ballot on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. The Liberals will announce their new leader on Dec. 2.