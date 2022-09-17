Bonnie Crombie kicks off re-election campaign for Mississauga mayor, saying face of city changing

Bonnie Crombie officially kicked off her campaign on Saturday afternoon to be re-elected as mayor of Mississauga.

Crombie, speaking at her campaign headquarters on South Service Road, said she wants to continue serving the city west of Toronto after eight years as mayor because she believes she offers "strong, steady, competent" leadership.

"Mississauga, the future is ours," Crombie told more than 100 supporters at a campaign open house. "We are building an incredible city. It is not the city of yesteryear, of farmland and fruit trees. We are a vibrant, dynamic, diverse and welcoming city."

Much development is underway, she said. The city is investing in public transit and continuing to attract new businesses. Mississauga is preserving and building "complete" neighbourhoods, she added.

"The face of the city has changed in the past eight years. When you see the downtown, it's becoming a very urban downtown, with a lot of towers, a lot of shopping, and culture," she said.

"We are changing the face of Mississauga."

Crombie faces 7 challengers for mayoral seat

Crombie said she believes she provided strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she gave regular updates about the state of the pandemic in Mississauga on the TV networks. The pandemic was different in Mississauga than it was in Toronto and in Brampton, she added.

"During the pandemic, I think we gave you that level of comfort. There was certainty. There was somebody at the helm who provided that steady and strong leadership," she said.

Crombie faces seven challengers for the mayoral seat on the ballot on Oct. 24. They are: Mohsin Khan, Melodie J. Petty, Derek Ramkissoon, David Shaw, Bobie Taffe, George Tavares and Jayesh Trivedi.

A view of Mississauga City Hall, Celebration Square Clock Tower, Square One, Absolute Condos, known as the 'Marilyn Monroe Buildings,' and surrounding residential neighbourhoods. (John Badcock/CBC)

As part of her remarks, she introduced her campaign team, Brampton Centre MP Shafqat Ali and Ward 1 Mississauga Councillor Stephen Dasko.

Campaign Co-chair Mohamad Fakih praised Crombie for her leadership and thanked her for supporting a number of community initiatives, including fundraising for Syrian refugees and the Mississauga Food Bank.

In her speech, Crombie said it has been a difficult week, following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8.

Crombie said she has been grappling with the shooting deaths of Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong in Mississauga and auto body shop owner Shakeel Ashraf in Milton on Monday, and the death of a Mississauga transit maintenance employee in a workplace accident on Saturday.

A MiWay male employee, about 45, died while working on a bus at the Central Parkway maintenance garage early Saturday, Peel Region paramedics said. According to the City of Mississauga, Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating.

Crombie said she attended Ashraf's funeral and will attend Hong's funeral.

"It's been a devastating week. It's left a big hole in my heart," she said. "Not many of us got a lot of sleep."

She said the city is one of the most "welcoming, inclusive and vibrant" cities in Canada but must continue to stand up against hate and "not tolerate the intolerance."

Crombie was first elected mayor of Mississauga in 2014. Before that, she was the Ward 5 city councillor, and previous to that, she was MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. Prior to her political career, she worked in business.