Police arrest boy, 14, after alleged bomb threat against Toronto high school

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after an alleged bomb threat against a Toronto high school, police said Thursday.

In a news release, Toronto police said they responded to a call for a bomb threat at Georges Vanier Secondary School in North York on Wednesday.

Police say this threat is separate from another bomb threat made against the same high school on Tuesday, which is still being investigated.

According to the news release about Wednesday's incident, the school received an email that there were bombs on school property. The school was evacuated while officers searched the building, with no bombs or explosive devices found.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with conveying information with intent to alarm, public mischief and uttering threats.

His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and he is set to appear in court on July 27.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.