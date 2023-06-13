Toronto high school closes, students sent home after alleged bomb threat

A school in North York was closed and students were sent home Tuesday following an alleged bomb threat, Toronto police say.

Investigators say they were made aware of an incident at Georges Vanier Secondary School at around 9:40 a.m.

The school was initially placed in a hold and secure while police investigated an alleged bomb threat made online, they said.

Shortly after, police said the school had closed and students were asked to go home while officers continued to investigate.

No other details surrounding the alleged threat have been released, but police say no injuries have been reported.