Police investigating bomb threat at Toronto Reference Library
Police say they are investigating a bomb threat at Toronto Reference Library Saturday morning.
Building is in hold and secure measures as police work to clear it
Officers received a report of a bomb threat at the library in the area of Bloor and Yonge streets at 8:44 a.m., shortly before it was set to open at 9 a.m.
The building is in hold and secure measures as police work to clear it.
More to come.