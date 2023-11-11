Content
Police investigating bomb threat at Toronto Reference Library

Police say they are investigating a bomb threat at Toronto Reference Library Saturday morning.

Building is in hold and secure measures as police work to clear it

Police say they are investigating a bomb threat at Toronto Reference Library Saturday morning.

Officers received a report of a bomb threat at the library in the area of Bloor and Yonge streets at 8:44 a.m., shortly before it was set to open at 9 a.m.

The building is in hold and secure measures as police work to clear it.

More to come. 

