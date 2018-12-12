Air ambulance called in after serious crash in Bolton injures child, 2 others

An air ambulance was sent to the scene of a serious crash near Bolton, Ont., that left three people, including a child, injured on Wednesday.

York Regional Police said the two-vehicle collision happened near King Road and 11th Concession around 8:42 a.m.

Information about the extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately available, but police said one female involved in the crash has already been taken to hospital by a ground ambulance.

All roads were shut down in the area and police advised motorists to avoid the scene.