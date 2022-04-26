$250K offered through new initiative to find some of Canada's most high-profile fugitives

A program that aims to track down some of Canada's most high-profile fugitives is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto man last October.

At a news conference Tuesday, The Bolo Program — alongside officials from Toronto police — launched its "top 25" initiative, in an effort to find people wanted for crimes like murder, attempted murder and human trafficking. Several people included on the list are wanted by Greater Toronto Area police forces.

The Bolo program is the brainchild of Stephan Crétier, the founder of GardaWorld Security Corporation, a private security company.

Topping the list is 32-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed, who is wanted in connection with the killing of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald on Oct. 13, 2021. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Mohamed's arrest. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say MacDonald was shot in a parking lot in the Cinemart Drive and Milner Avenue area of Scarborough.

In a statement that was read aloud at Tuesday's news conference, MacDonald's sister Drema said her brother was celebrating after a Toronto Maple Leafs win when he was killed.

"Craig was just an ordinary guy. An exceptional guy, but ordinary, no less," she said. "And he was doing a very ordinary thing, celebrating a Leafs win, when in the flick of a moment, the flick of a finger, his life was ended.

"Losing my incredible brother has been a nightmare. But to know that the person responsible has not been brought to justice is a special kind of torture."

She asked that people be on the lookout for Mohamed.

"Having him behind bars won't end our nightmare — nothing will. But it will allow us to take our next step forward, and hopefully ensure that another family will not be forced to walk the same path."

Speaking at the news conference, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said investigators believe that Mohamed is still in the GTA.

While police can't take away a family's pain, an arrest can help with peace of mind, Ramer said.

"An arrest can offer some small bit of closure while helping to ensure nobody else is hurt."